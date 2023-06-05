Red Wings Draw 48,000 in Week-Long Series
June 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings had their best attendance for a single six-game homestand this season, their second best since 2019, drawing a total of 47,815 fans at Innovative Field this past week.
The 47,815 attendees are the most in a six-day span since 2022, when 47,901 fans came through the turnstiles July 26 - 31, and second best since June 28 - July 3, 2019 which saw 50,813 fans.
Fans can purchase tickets to any of the remaining 48 home games by visiting the Ticket Office, calling 423-WING or anytime at RedWingsBaseball.com.
