Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, June 6th to Sunday, June 11th

June 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets return home this week to start a six-game series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Triple-A Philadelphia Phillies). The week will feature our second Education Day of the season, Juneteenth Celebration with commemorative baseball giveaway and Rajai Davis autograph signing, Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, Little League Night with a youth jersey giveaway, Marvel Super Hero™ Day, and two nights of fireworks.

Tuesday, June 6th (6:05 p.m. game, 5 p.m. gates) - Join the Syracuse Mets for Taco Tuesday at NBT Bank Stadium, presented by Caz Tortilla Co. and The Score 1260. Fans can enjoy three tacos for just $13 (chicken, beef or vegetarian options available). Tacos can be purchased from the taco carts on the first and third base sides.

Plus, we're celebrating We Care Wednesday, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield on Tuesday this week because of Education Day #2 on Wednesday. We Care Wednesdays feature local 501(c)(3) organizations in the park to help promote their cause and raise awareness and money. This week's nonprofits are: The Alzheimer's Association CNY, Meals on Wheels Syracuse, Rescue Mission Alliance of Syracuse, and Interfaith Works.

Wednesday, June 7th (11:05 a.m. game, 10 a.m. gates) - It's another SOLD-OUT Education Day!! The Syracuse Mets are excited to welcome Central New York students and teachers to NBT Bank Stadium for a day of baseball, learning, and fun!

Thursday, June 8th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - We're Celebrating Juneteenth on a 95X Dollar Thursday at the ballpark. Join the Mets for our second annual Juneteenth celebration with a commemorative baseball giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, presented by Loretto. Former Syracuse Met Rajai Davis is also returning to NBT Bank Stadium to sign autographs and take pictures with fans on the third base concourse from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., presented by Nissan.

Plus, enjoy $1 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $1 souvenir in the Team Store, $2 Hofmann hot dogs and coneys (4 per transaction), & $3 16 oz. select cans and drafts of Labatt, Coors, Budweiser, Saranac, & 1911 hard ciders.

Friday, June 9th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Start your weekend with a Craft Beer and Fireworks Friday, presented by the Hops Spot and 93Q. Fans 21 & older can purchase a special ticket package for $25, including a 200-level ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for craft beers at the Hops Spot Beer Garden at NBT Bank Stadium ($27 for a 100-level ticket).

Plus, it's our National Cancer Survivors Day Celebration, sponsored by Upstate Cancer Center. The Syracuse Mets and the Upstate Cancer Center are spreading awareness about cancer and supporting those affected by it. During the game, watch Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act as Tyler shows off his impressive skills balancing anything and everything! After the game, enjoy a postgame fireworks extravaganza, presented by Upstate Cancer Center.

Saturday, June 10th (6:35 p.m., gates open 4:00 p.m.) - On this Super Saturday, we're celebrating Little League Night at NBT Bank Stadium. The first 3,000 fans 12 and under will receive a Black Mets jersey giveaway, presented by Hofmann and Northwestern Mutual. Come early to watch batting practice and get in line for the pregame Little League parade (Teams must be in line inside NBT Bank Stadium by 5:30 p.m.) Little League teams and coaches can come out to the game as a team with discounted tickets. Contact Katie Baldwin for more information at kbaldwin@syracusemets.com.

After the game, fans will enjoy a post-game fireworks extravaganza to put on exclamation point on the night, presented by Hofmann and Northwestern Mutual.

Sunday, June 11th (1:05 p.m., gates open 12:00 p.m.) - Sunday is a great day to be a kid at NBT Bank Stadium. Every Sunday is Friendly Honda Kids Eat Free Family Sunday. Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers upon entry for a free kids Hofmann hot dog, a kids popcorn, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink & a kids ice cream.

This Sunday is also our first Marvel Super Hero™ Day! Come to the ballpark to meet and take pictures with Ant-Man, courtesy of Perry's! Fans can also bid to win a game-worn Ant-Man jersey with proceeds to benefit The Upstate Foundation. It's also Safe Kids Day, and 300 kids will be fitted for and receive a bike helmet, courtesy of Safe Kids Upstate.

After the game, kids can run the bases just like their favorite players, presented by West Herr Chevrolet of East Syracuse.

Tickets for this homestand and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833) or at syracusemets.com.

