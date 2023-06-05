Wallner Crushes his Way to International League Player of the Week Award
June 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - St. Paul Saints outfielder Matt Wallner grabbed the Buffalo Bisons by the horns from May 30-June 4, earning the team's first International League Player of the week honors of 2023.
Over the six-game series in Buffalo, Wallner hit .423 (11-26) with four doubles, a triple, and three home runs, while driving in 10 runs. He finished the week with a 1.483 OPS. His eight extra base hits were the most in the league. His 11 hits had an average exit velocity of 106 miles per hour, the second-highest in the league (minimum three hits). His 115.6 mph single on May 31 was the hardest hit ball by any Saints batter this season.
This season with the Saints, Wallner is hitting .299, with a team-best seven home runs and 26 RBI. In 37 games he has scored 25 runs, roped 13 doubles, two triples, and slashed .299/.405/.577. He is 10th in the International League in slugging and OPS (.982). In his 11 games with the Minnesota Twins, he is 7-19, with one home run and four RBI.
Wallner is the third Saints player to earn International League Player of the Week honors in franchise history, joining Drew Maggi (June 28-July 4, 2021) and Alex Kirilloff (May 30-June 5, 2022) as the only other Saints to have won the award.
Wallner and the first-place St. Paul Saints return home to CHS Field on Tuesday to begin a seven-game series against the Iowa Cubs. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $8 bleacher seats, $16 for outfield reserved, $18 for outfield reserved drink rail and $20 for infield drink reserved, and $20 for infield reserved and home plate reserved. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 5, 2023
- Iván Herrera Named Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month of May - Memphis Redbirds
- New Collaboration with Canal District to Allow WooSox Rewards Members to Earn Loyalty Points & Enjoy Exclusive Deals at 15 Shops & Restaurants - Worcester Red Sox
- Wallner Crushes his Way to International League Player of the Week Award - St. Paul Saints
- Evan Mckendry Named International League Pitcher of the Week - Durham Bulls
- Minor League Baseball Announces May Players and Pitchers of the Month - IL
- Jake Cave Named International League Player of the Month for May - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Kjerstad, Lucas Promoted to Triple-A Norfolk - Norfolk Tides
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, June 6th to Sunday, June 11th - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Paul Saints Stories
- Wallner Crushes his Way to International League Player of the Week Award
- Saints Reverse Script, Score Runs Early in 8-4 Win over Bisons
- Saints Once Again Use Late Runs to Pull Away from Bisons in 8-3 Victory
- Saints' Five-Game Win Streak Snapped in 4-1 Loss to Bisons
- April Snow Showers Bring June Doubleheader, Saints and I-Cubs to Play Two on June 8