Wallner Crushes his Way to International League Player of the Week Award

ST. PAUL, MN - St. Paul Saints outfielder Matt Wallner grabbed the Buffalo Bisons by the horns from May 30-June 4, earning the team's first International League Player of the week honors of 2023.

Over the six-game series in Buffalo, Wallner hit .423 (11-26) with four doubles, a triple, and three home runs, while driving in 10 runs. He finished the week with a 1.483 OPS. His eight extra base hits were the most in the league. His 11 hits had an average exit velocity of 106 miles per hour, the second-highest in the league (minimum three hits). His 115.6 mph single on May 31 was the hardest hit ball by any Saints batter this season.

This season with the Saints, Wallner is hitting .299, with a team-best seven home runs and 26 RBI. In 37 games he has scored 25 runs, roped 13 doubles, two triples, and slashed .299/.405/.577. He is 10th in the International League in slugging and OPS (.982). In his 11 games with the Minnesota Twins, he is 7-19, with one home run and four RBI.

Wallner is the third Saints player to earn International League Player of the Week honors in franchise history, joining Drew Maggi (June 28-July 4, 2021) and Alex Kirilloff (May 30-June 5, 2022) as the only other Saints to have won the award.

