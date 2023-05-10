Tourists Take Game Two in DH Split

May 10, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release







ROME - The Asheville Tourists took Game Two from the Rome Braves on Wednesday afternoon 5-4 on Michael Sandle's late Sacrifice Fly. Asheville dropped the first game of the day 3-1. Both games were closely contested and each team was able to celebrate a victory at the end of the day.

In Game Two, Zach Dezenzo opened the scoring with a two-run Home Run in the top of the first inning. Miguel Palma added a Sacrifice Fly in the top of the second to give the Tourists a 3-0 lead. The Braves responded with four unanswered runs to take a one-run lead.

Jacob Melton tied the game 4-4 in the top of the fifth on a one-out RBI single to right field. Sandle's Sacrifice Fly then provided the winning run in the seventh after Kobe Kato doubled and took third on a balk. Walker Brockhouse pitched the final three innings and retired all nine Braves hitters he faced.

Game One was all about Rome's pitching. The Braves built a 3-0 lead but their pitching staff retired 18 Tourists in a row to begin the game. Down to their final three outs, Tourists outfielder Logan Cerny parked a leadoff Home Run in the seventh to break up the perfect game bid.

Asheville went on to load the bases with one out; however, the Tourists were unable to cut into the Braves lead any further. Deylen Miley pitched three scoreless innings for the Tourists in Game One.

Both teams are back in action on Thursday night for Game Three of the series from AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Georgia.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.