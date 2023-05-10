Notable Performances from Bonaci, Gonzalez Not Enough as Drive Fall, 9-5

May 10, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release







Brainer Bonaci and Bryan Gonzalez turned in notable performances at the plate for the Greenville Drive (12-16) but their efforts wouldn't be enough to match a potent Winston-Salem Dash (20-7) offense as the Dash took game two of the week's series, 9-5. Bonaci and Gonazalez combined for three extra-base hits and three RBIs in today's contest and each accounted for a run a piece.

For the second consecutive day the Dash opened the scoring as a Wes Kath groundout plated one run but the double-play attempt by Drive shortstop Eddinson Paulino bounced by first baseman Tyler Miller allowing another runner to score.

Max Ferguson led off the Drive half of the inning with a walk and a steal before being plated by a Brainer Bonaci double off the right field wall that nearly cleared the fence.

From there the game settled into a pitching duel as both Drive starter Angel Bastardo and Dash starter Jared Kelley kept the game in check into the fourth inning. Bastardo would ultimately go five innings allowing five runs (though only two earned) on five hits, walking three and collecting nine strikeouts.

But the fourth would prove to be a harbinger of a tough day for the Drive.

The Dash scratched across three runs in the fourth thanks to a pair of RBI singles and a passed ball to make it 4-1. Then in the sixth, Drive reliever Casey Cobb earned two quick outs but loaded the bases on back-to-back singles and a walk. Loidel Chapelli would clear the bases with a grand slam increasing the Dash lead to 9-1.

Greenville picked up another run in the sixth thanks to a Bryan Gonzalez RBI-triple, his second three-bagger in as many days, which plated Bonaci to make it 9-2. The Drive chipped away at the lead again in the seventh after a Bonaci single brought Kier Meredith home, cutting the lead to 9-3.

Alex Hoppe took over on the mound for Cobb in the eighth, ultimately tossing two innings without giving up a run and only allowing two hits while fanning one batter. In the Drive half of the eighth, another Gonzalez triple set up a Tyler Miller sacrifice fly to score Gonzalez cutting the deficit to 9-4.

Kier Meredith led off the bottom of the ninth with a double and came around to score on a Brainer Bonaci groundout to draw the game to 9-5. But it'd be the only run the Drive could muster in the bottom of the ninth as the Dash picked up their second victory of the series.

The Drive (Boston Red Sox) and Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago White Sox) return to action tomorrow, May 11 at 2 p.m. for game three of the six-game series at Fluor Field. The Dash currently hold 2-0 lead in the series.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.