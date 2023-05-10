Wingrove, Simmons Homer But Claws Fall 8-4 on Wednesday at Greensboro

May 10, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - Greensboro scored five runs in the first inning and the BlueClaws couldn't recover, as the Grasshoppers topped Jersey Shore 8-4 on Wednesday afternoon at First National Bank Field.

The Grasshoppers (18-11) have now taken the first two games of the series with the BlueClaws (12-13) plus seven of the eight games so far this season.

Jersey Shore starter Gunner Mayer (0-2) was charged with all five first inning runs, which came on three walks, a hit-batsman, and a three run home run by Sammy Siani. It was Siani's third home run of the year. Mayer came out after recording two outs and the BlueClaws down 5-0.

Rixon Wingrove homered in the fourth inning, his sixth home run of the season and third on the current road trip.

The Grasshoppers tacked on runs in the fifth on an RBI single from Tres Gonzalez and an RBI double from Hudson Head. Gonzalez singled home another run in the seventh.

Kendall Simmons hit a three-run home run in the eighth to cut the lead to 8-4. It was Simmons' fourth home run o the year, all of which have some since Saturday. He has four home runs in his last three appearances.

Chase Antle threw two perfect innings in relief for the BlueClaws, striking out four. Casey Martin had two hits.

Jaycob Deese (2-0) gave up one run in three innings of relief for the Grasshoppers and earned the win.

The teams continue their series on Thursday at 6:30 pm. RHP Victor Vargas starts for the BlueClaws.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.