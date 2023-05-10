Renegades Edged by IronBirds

May 10, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







ABERDEEN, MD - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell short in a 3-2 loss to the Aberdeen IronBirds on Wednesday night at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

Hudson Valley struck first with a pair of runs in the top of the second inning. Rafael Flores led off the frame with a double before Eduardo Torrealba singled him home two batters later. With two outs, Aldenis Sánchez doubled in Torrealba, handing the 'Gades a 2-0 advantage.

Renegades starter Tyrone Yulie was excellent, striking out a season-high nine batters across 5.0-plus innings while walking two and allowing three hits. He allowed one run, a leadoff home run to Max Wagner in the sixth which cut the Hudson Valley lead in half to 2-1. The nine strikeouts were the most recorded in a start by Yulie since Aug. 21, 2022 (G1) vs. Bradenton.

Following the home run, Yulie was removed and the next four batters reached against Harold Cortijo (4-1). Aberdeen tied the game on a Jud Fabian RBI single that chased home Jackson Holliday, and Dylan Beavers scored on a wild pitch to put the IronBirds in front, 3-2.

After the three-run sixth inning by the IronBirds, Jake Lyons (3-1) tossed four scoreless innings and struck out nine while Keagan Gillies retired the Renegades in order in the ninth. Aberdeen's bullpen faced just the minimum in the final five innings en route to a 3-2 victory over the Renegades. The IronBirds struck out 17 Renegades batters, and have fanned 32 hitters in the first two games of the series.

In his 2023 Renegades debut, Torrealba drove in a run and recorded two hits, while Alexander Vargas finished with a pair of hits as well. Hudson Valley has now lost three straight games for the first time this season, and is the first three-game skid not involving a doubleheader since July 29-31, 2022.

Hudson Valley and Aberdeen will continue their six-game series on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 6:45. RHP Zach Messinger (0-1, 2.08) will get the ball for the Renegades, opposite of RHP Trace Bright (0-2, 6.23).

Renegades Record: 18-11

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.