HVR Game Notes - May 10, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (18-10) at Aberdeen IronBirds (11-15)

RHP Tyrone Yulie (1-1, 6.11 ERA) vs. RHP Daniel Federman (1-1, 3.66 ERA)

| Game 29 | Road Game 14 | Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium | Aberdeen, MD | May 10, 2023 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

BACK IN BIRDLAND: The Hudson Valley Renegades continue their only trip this season to the Old Line State on Wednesday. Last year, the 'Gades also only paid one visit to Leidos Field where they won four of the six games in the series against Aberdeen.

LAST TIME OUT: Hudson Valley was shutout for the second time this season in an 11-0 loss on Tuesday against the Aberdeen IronBirds. The Renegades offense was held to a season-low two hits with Ben Cowles and Aaron Palensky collecting both. With a single in the fifth inning, Cowles extended his hitting streak to a six-games. The IronBirds offense scored in six of the eight innings and recorded nine extra-base hits including six doubles off the 'Gades pitching staff.

BIG WINS AND LOSSES: The Renegades have already played in an extraordinary number of lopsided games this season, with 15 of the team's 28 games (53.5%) being decided by 5-or-more runs.

- Hudson Valley sports a 10-5 (.666) record in game decided by 5+ runs.

- The club has already played six games decided by 11-or-more runs (21.4% of games), and has a 3-3 (.500) record in those games.

MAKING MOVES: The New York Yankees made a pair of roster moves affecting the Renegades on Tuesday, transferring Eduardo Torrealba from Double-A Somerset to Hudson Valley and promoting Caleb Durbin to Double-A. In 22 games with the Renegades this season, Durbin hit .333/.464/.397 with a league-leading 15 stolen bases and amassed 14 walks while striking out just nine times.

WALK (OFF) THIS WAY: On Friday night, the Renegades earned their first walk-off win of the season over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on a wild pitch that scored Spencer Henson in the ninth inning. The 'Gades recorded just two walk-off wins last season.

DOUBLE TRIPLE AGAIN: With two triples on Wednesday vs Wilmington, Aldenis Sánchez tied the franchise record for most triples in a game and became the second Renegade hitter to accomplish that feat this season. On April 25th in Greenville, Spencer Jones notched two triples in a four-hit night. The last time it was achieved was Aug. 6, 2018, by Ford Proctor against Brooklyn.

MAN ON FIRE: Over the past twelve games, Aaron Palensky is batting .438/.491/.979 (20-for-44) with 2 doubles, 8 HR, 17 RBIs, 4 SB and 13 runs.

- He is currently first in HR (9), SLG (.829) & OPS (1.272), second in AVG (.371), third in RBI (24), fifth in TB (58), eighth in OBP (.443), and tied for seventh in XBH (13) in the South Atlantic League.

- He is tied for second among NYY minor leaguers with 9 HR (Andrés Chaparro, 10).

NEXT MAN UP: Ben Cowles ranks as one of five Renegades hitters who are hitting over .300 in their last five games. Over this stretch, Cowles is hitting .471/.471/.706 with a double, three home runs, four RBIs, and five runs. The 'Gades infielder is currently riding a six-game hitting streak, his longest streak of the season. Cowles has also recorded a multi-hit game in four of the last six games.

HOME RUN ROAD KINGS: The Renegades continue their first road series on Wednesday since completing a 12-game trip against the Rome Braves and the Greenville Drive at the end of April.

During the series against the Drive, the 'Gades offense erupted for 18 home runs, the most in a week by any team in MiLB this year.

Hudson Valley's 24 road home runs this season is third-most among non-Triple-A teams in Minor League Baseball.

Despite being shut out for the second time on Tuesday, the Renegades are averaging a gaudy 7.15 runs per game on the road this season.

ALL ABOUT THE RUN DIFFERENTIAL: With a +42 run differential in 28 games, the Renegades own the sixth-best run differential among all minor league teams in Double-A or below (Triple-A began a week early in 2023). The Tulsa Drillers (LAD, AA) sports a +63 differential and lead the way. The Renegades have five games this season, where they have won by seven or more runs.

GAS STATION: Through 28 games this season the Renegades pitching staff has registered 322 strikeouts, the most in the SAL and among all High-A teams, and tied for fourth-most among all non-Triple-A teams in the minor leagues. Hudson Valley pitchers are striking out 11.78 batters per nine innings, and 29.7% of all batters faced this season.

MR. STEAL YOUR BASE: The Renegades are 56-for-64 in stolen base attempts this season. They rank third in the South Atlantic League, fourth in High-A in steals. They are currently ranked 13th in all of MiLB with the Lynchburg Hillcats (CLE, A) leading the way with 80 through 28 games. Caleb Durbin leads the team with 15 steals so far, the second most in the South Atlantic League behind Jacob Young (WIL). The Renegades have not stolen base in the last three games.

IT'S GONNA BE MAY: With a 14-7 (.667) record in April, the Renegades wrapped up their best calendar month since June 2021 (19-7, .730). The Hudson Valley offense led the way by clobbering 34 home runs in the month, the most in a month since hitting 35 in 27 games in June 2022. The 34 home runs are more than Hudson Valley hit during the 17 entire seasons during their run as a New York-Penn League team ('94, '95, '97, '00, '03, '04, '08-'17, and '19).

