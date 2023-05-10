Blue Rocks' Bats Stay Hot to Sweep Doubleheader
May 10, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release
The Wilmington Blue Rocks (14-14) took the second game of tonight's doubleheader against the Brooklyn Cyclones (10-16) 7-1.
The Rocks would act as the away team in game two as it was a makeup from April 23 during a series in Brooklyn.
The Rocks wasted no time getting things started as Viandel Pena started things off with a lead-off double on the first pitch of the game to spark a three-run first inning. After advancing to third on a groundout, Pena would score on a James Wood groundout to make it 1-0. A double from Onix Vega followed by a Trey Lipscomb single, set the stage for Jared McKenzie who would hit a two-run triple to give the Rocks an early 3-0 lead.
The Rocks would get things going again in the third as James Wood would score on a sac fly from Trey Lipscomb.
In the bottom half of the third, Rocks starter Lucas Knowles would surrender the Cyclones' first hit of the game in a big way with a lead-off solo home run from Drake Osborn, his first at the High A level, to make it 4-1.
Knowles would go 3.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits while walking three and striking out five.
In the sixth, the Rocks would put the game out of reach as a one-out, infield single for Wilmer Perez would spark another three-run inning for the Rocks. Perez' single would be followed up with a double from Leandro Emiliani which was followed by a two-run triple for Jordy Barley to make it 6-1. One batter later, Pena would bring in Barley with an RBI single to make it 7-1.
The double-header sweep puts the Rocks back at .500 with four games remaining in the series against Brooklyn. The two teams will be back in action tomorrow night at Daniel S. Frawley stadium with first pitch scheduled for 6:35.
