Blue Rocks Take Game 1 of Wednesday Doubleheader against Brooklyn 7-4

The Wilmington Blue Rocks (13-14) defeated the Brooklyn Cyclones (10-15) 7-4 in game one of their doubleheader on Wednesday, May 10.

The Rocks' massive win was fueled by a seven run bottom of the second inning, as 11 hitters got sent to the plate.

The scoring started when Jared McKenzie blooped a single in no man's land between second baseman Chase Estep and right fielder Stanley Consuegra, with Trey Lipscomb scoring to break the seal and tally the first run of the game. Yoander Rivero then blasted a sacrifice fly to make it a 2-0 game, and Cyclones' pitcher Blade Tidwell followed suit with a wild pitch which allowed T.J. White to score and extend the lead to 3-0.

The offensive barrage was far from over, however, with Jacob Young poking a single through the right side to drive in the Rocks' fourth run of the game. James Wood came up to the plate directly after Young and put his exclamation point on the inning, crushing a three-run home run to blow the game wide open, 7-0.

The bats were quiet from that point forward, but it didn't matter as Wilmington starter Andry Lara was dominant, pitching six strong innings allowing no runs, three hits, and one walk while striking out six.

Miguel Gomez got himself into some trouble in the top of the seventh, allowing four runs, but was ultimately able to slam the door shut on the Cyclones.

Wilmington will look to complete the doubleheader sweep in game two. First pitch will be underway at 7:15 p.m.

