Chapelli's Grand Slam Powers Dash to Win, 9-5

May 10, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - After a quick turnaround from a game that was delayed due to rain of Tuesday night, the Winston-Salem Dash came ready to play out the gates in game two against the Greenville Drive. The Dash put up multiple runs in three frames, including a four-run sixth inning thanks to a grand slam, to put away the Drive, 9-5, Wednesday afternoon at Fluor Field with 7,656 fans on hand.

Winston-Salem (20-7) put pressure on Greenville (12-16) immediately, plating two runs thanks to a throwing error on Drive shortstop Eddinson Paulino in the top of the first. Greenville put up a run to respond in the bottom half of the first against Dash starter Jared Kelley, but the White Sox second round pick from 2020 settled in after that in a 2-1 game.

Kelley threw up zeroes on the scoreboard over the next two frames while the Dash offense was trying to widen the margin. In the fourth, they found the answer thanks to Ivan Gonzalez and Terrell Tatum RBI singles and a passed ball allowing another run to score, extending the lead to four, 5-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, Kelley would start the inning but depart after recording the first two outs, finishing the day with 3.2 innings, allowing one run on one hit and punching out three. Noah Owen took over on the hill and continued to hold the Drive bats silent, finishing off the fourth and firing a scoreless fifth.

Leading 5-1 heading into the final four frames, the Dash were not settling down with a four-run lead. With two outs in the top of the sixth, a pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases for Loidel Chapelli. The 21 year old Cuba native had hit a lull in his first season in the United States, only hitting .200 over his last 10 games following a red-hot start to 2023. Now he had an opportunity to put the game to bed, and he wasted no time.

Chapelli got a pitch right over the heart of the plate and blasted a grand slam over the wall in right-center, powering the Dash to an eight-run advantage, 9-1, in the top of the sixth. The longball was Chapelli's third homer on the year and first in nearly a month.

Greenville tried to mount something from there, plating a run in each of the next four innings, but the lead was too much for the Drive to respond from as the Dash took game two 9-5 for their 20th win on the season.

Owen picked up his first win on the season replacing Kelley in the fourth while Gonzalez and Chris Lanzilli knotched multi-hit outings.

Winston-Salem can ensure at least a series split with a win in game three against the Drive on Thursday. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Fluor Field.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.