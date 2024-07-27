Tourists Score Three in the Ninth, Beat the 'Hoppers 5-3
July 27, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
GREENSBORO- The Asheville Tourists reeled off a 5-3 come-from-behind win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Saturday night. Asheville plated three runs in the top of the ninth and used a brilliant pitching performance from their duo of Derek True and Manuel Urias to earn the victory.
The Grasshoppers led at two different points in the game but Oliver Carrillo came through with a pair of key hits on both occasions. Carrillo hit a game-tying two-run single in the top of the fourth as well as a game-tying RBI double in the ninth. Garret Guillemette gave Asheville their lone lead, and did so at the perfect time, with a two-run double later in the ninth.
True delivered a masterful start with five innings pitched, two runs allowed, and a career-high nine strikeouts. The nine punchouts matches the most by a Tourists pitcher in a game this season. Urias followed with four innings out of the bullpen, five strikeouts, and his second win of the year.
Asheville has now put themselves in position to win the series outright with the final game scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 2:00pm ET.
