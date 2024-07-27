Drake Delivers Quality Start in Loss
July 27, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Hickory Crawdads News Release
Hickory, NC - The Hickory Crawdads, taking the field as the Malmo Oat Milkers, outhit the Greenville Drive on Saturday night, but the Drive took advantage of a pair of homers and a solid pitching performance from Jedixson Paez and Noah Dean to win their fourth straight game at LP Frans Stadium in a 5-1 final.
Ben Blackwell had a multi-hit game for Hickory, driving home Yosy Galan in the fifth inning to cut the Greenville lead to 2-1.
Greenville took a third inning lead as Ronald Rosario hit his fifth homer of the year to make it 2-0 against Oat Milkers starter Kohl Drake.
The Drive would plate three more runs in the seventh, capped by a two-run shot from Allan Castro to close out the scoring for Greenville.
Paez claimed the win for Greenville (18-11, 44-51), his third, as Noah Dean picked up a four-inning save for the Drive.
The Malmo Oat Milkers, making an appearance with every minor league franchise for 2024, completed their 78th game tonight.
Tomorrow, the Crawdads (14-15, 42-53) wrap up the season series against Greenville, seeking to split the series at 12-12. Ryan Lobus gets the ball for Hickory, attempting to win his fourth game of the year. First pitch is set for 2pm, with the Crawdads Pregame Show starting at 1:45pm on MiLB.TV, the Bally Live app and hickorycrawdads.com.
Hickory Crawdads as the Malmo Oat Milkers
