Renegades Game Notes

July 27, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (45-47, 12-15) at Wilmington Blue Rocks (45-48, 14-13)

RHP Cam Schlittler (5-3, 2.77 ERA) vs. RHP Jarlin Susana (1-0, 4.50 ERA)

| Game 93 | Road Game 52 | Saturday, July 27, 2024 | Frawley Stadium | Wilmington, Del. | First Pitch 6:05 p.m. |

Radio: WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

NEW BEGINNINGS: The Renegades returned from the All-Star Break on Friday, after four days off following the conclusion of the team's series with Jersey Shore on Sunday. With 39 games left to go in 2024, Hudson Valley currently sits at 45-47 on the year, and 12-15 in the second half. July has been a rough month so far, with Hudson Valley entering play Saturday with a 7-12 record since July 1st.

GADES THROW NO HITTER: History was made on Friday night, as the Renegades completed the third no-hitter in franchise history. It was the first time since July 10, 2021 that the Renegades had thrown a no-no, and the first nine-inning no-hitter since August 10, 2000. With the score remaining tied into the bottom of the ninth, a Roc Riggio walk-off home run sealed the no-hitter and a 1-0 win. Kyle Carr, Trent Sellers, and Hueston Morrill combined to complete the feat. In NL and AL history, a walk-off no-hitter has only taken place four times, last in 2013.

Renegades All-Time No-Hitters

8/10/2000vs Pittsfield MetsDoug Waechter

7/10/2021 (G2)vs Brooklyn CyclonesSean Boyle, Nick Ernst & Derek Craft

7/20/2024vs Rome EmperorsKyle Carr, Trent Sellers & Hueston Morrill

IT'S WILMINGTON, AGAIN! The Renegades and Blue Rocks are playing their fourth series of the season. Entering play Tuesday, the Renegades have an 11-6 record against Wilmington this season. In late June at home, the Renegades took four of five from the Blue Rocks, with the final game being postponed due to rain. Hudson Valley traveled to Delaware for the first week of May, where they split four games with Wilmington. Two games were postponed due to rain at Frawley Stadium. Those games were made up an eight-game tilt in Wilmington in early June. The Renegades took five of eight games in that series. Jared Serna had a three-homer game on May 2nd in Wilmington, just the third three-homer game in Renegades history. Hudson Valley also put together a nine-run, 10-hit inning in the series opener on May 30th. Hudson Valley faces off against the Blue Rocks 30 times this season, the most of any teams in 2024.

THE PROMISED LAND: The Renegades continue a stretch this week where they will play 12 of 15 games, and 18 of 27, away from Heritage Financial Park. After hosting Rome for three games last week, Hudson Valley returns to Wilmington for a six-game series this week.

ROAD STRUGGLES: With a 5-2 defeat on Friday, Hudson Valley has now lost nine of their last 11 road games. After the first inning, the team was able to muster only two combined hits A three-run ninth inning carried the Renegades to a 5-2 victory on Friday. In the first two games of the series, Hudson Valley had just seven combined hits against Wilmington pitching. They didn't record a hit until the sixth inning on Wednesday. In Tuesday's matchup, Hudson Valley had a 4-2 lead into the eighth, but Wilmington scored three runs in the frame to earn a 5-4 win. Last Saturday, Jersey Shore recorded 15 hits, the most Hudson Valley has allowed in a game this season. This season, Hudson Valley is just 19-31 overall away from Heritage Financial Park this season. The 31 road losses are tied for the most in the South Atlantic League this season. Last year, the Renegades were 41-25 on the road. Falling in a 3-2 walk-off loss last Tuesday at Jersey Shore, the Renegades suffered just their second loss this season when leading after eight innings.

THE RUNNIN' RENEGADES ARE BACK: After stealing only 13 bases in 27 games in June, the Renegades have been on a stolen base frenzy to begin July, going 26-for-30 on stolen base attempts as a team in 19 July games thus far. The Renegades set a season-high with four stolen bases on Saturday.

BOUNCE BACK: Baron Stuart pitched well in his first outing after the All-Star Break, tossing five scoreless innings while striking out five. The right-hander truggled mightily in his prior start, allowing seven earned runs on 10 hits. The right-hander was tremendous in two starts against Brooklyn in early July. Stuart allowed just one run combined in 12.2 innings while inducing 16 groundball outs. Stuart has allowed three earned runs or less in ten of his last 11 starts, and has gone 5+ innings in eight of his last ten starts.

HE WENT TO JARED: Jared Serna continues to be one of the best hitters in the South Atlantic League. The Renegades infielder continued his dominance against Wilmington on Friday, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and a walk, while earning his 21st multi-hit game of the season. On Tuesday, Serna hit his 13th home run of the year, which was his fifth at Frawley Stadium in 2024. Serna ranks in the top 10 in six hitting categories in the South Atlantic League. His 58 RBIs are the third-most in the SAL, and his 26 doubles are ranked second. He also has the fifth-most hits with 85 this season.

HEATING UP: Renegades infielder Roc Riggio has been tremendous over the last month. On Friday, Riggio launched a walk-off home run to a seal a no-hitter and a 1-0 win, his second home run in as many games. The Oklahoma State product has a hit in 29 of his last 34 games. On Saturday, Riggio earned his 10th multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-5 with a triple and run scored. Riggio also has eight stolen bases in 11 tries in July, after just two steals in June.

DOUBLES MACHINES: With 172 doubles in 2024, Hudson Valley has the second-most doubles in High-A this season, trailing only the Everett AquaSox (A+, SEA). Four Renegades have 16 or more doubles, and 10 players have nine or more two-baggers.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 3.34 ERA (141 ER/379.2 IP) this season, the best mark in High-A. In his last seven appearances, Trent Sellers has allowed no earned runs in 20.1 frames. That includes 9.2 innings without a run or a hit in his last three appearances, including 3.2 perfect frames in a spot start on Wednesday and three innings in the Hudson Valley no-hitter last Friday.

STELLAR STARTERS: Starting pitching continues to be excellent for the Renegades. Fourty of the last 46 starters have allowed three earned runs or less in their outings. On Thursday, Kyle Carr tossed five innings of one-run ball, retiring 14 of the last 16 batters he faced. The southpaw has allowed just three combined hits in his last two starts. Blane Abeyta has allowed just four earned runs in his last four starts, while going at least five innings in each of those appearances. He holds a 2.00 ERA with the Renegades this season.

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 611 hits through 92 games. The Renegades have allowed the second-fewest hits in MiLB, trailing only the Carolina Mudcats (A, MIL). Incredibly, the Amarillo Sod Poodles (AZ, AA) have allowed a staggering 843 hits through 94 games, most among all non-AAA teams.

JULY STRUGGLES: Jace Avina debuted with the Renegades on April 17 after being traded to New York for Jake Bauers in November from Milwaukee. The 21-year-old has been crucial all season for the Renegades. However, July has been a rough month for the outfielder. He is hitting just .115 (7-for-61) so far this month. Overall, Avina has a .334 on-base percentage with 22 doubles, 41 RBIs, 39 runs scored and a .743 OPS in 7 games. His 22 doubles are the fourth-most in the South Atlantic League. Avina also currently holds a 42-game errorless streak.

INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH: The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association have partnered to present Bhutan Night on August 20 at Heritage Financial Park. The team is currently fundraising to bring over several Bhutanese baseball players for baseball and cultural enrichment tour of the Hudson Valley and New York. More details on the night can be found at www.hvrenegades.com/bhutan.

DEFENSIVE ISSUES: The Renegades have the third-most errors in High-A with 110 errors in 91 games. Their .966 fielding percentage is fourth-worst in High-A In 10 of their last 21 games, the Renegades have played error-free. After no errors in the win on Thursday, Hudson Valley is now 22-8 in games this season where they do not commit an error.

POWER SURGE: Garrett Martin has been hot at the plate recently. In his last 24 games, Martin has 11 extra-base hits, including five home runs, five doubles, and a triple. Martin has a .487 slugging percentage and a .802 OPS during that stretch.

LEFTY SLUGGING: Omar Martinez has been getting on-base in a variety of ways. In his last 18 games, the Renegades catcher has a .373 on-base percentage and a .865 OPS. During that span, he has four home runs and 11 RBIs, to go along with 11 walks. His .373 on-base percentage this season ranks fifth, and his 53 walks in 2024 are the fourth-most in the South Atlantic League. On Thursday, Martinez hit his 11th home run of the season. The Renegades catcher is second-only to Jared Serna on the team in long balls.

