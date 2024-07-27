Birds Top Claws 10-5 on Saturday Night in ShoreTown

July 27, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Adam Retzbach hit a grand slam and Aberdeen rolled to a 10-5 win over the BlueClaws on Saturday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Wen-Hui Pan (0-1) started for the BlueClaws in place of George Klassen, who was traded to the Angels on Saturday. The IronBirds scored three runs, one earned, in the second, with two scoring on an error by right fielder Jordan Viars.

They added five more in the top of the third with four scoring on a grand slam from Adam Retzbach. It was Retzbach's fifth home run of the season.

Trailing 10-1, the BlueClaws scored four times in the bottom of the eighth inning, including RBI singles from Hendry Mendez and Keaton Anthony.

William Bergolla had a hit and extended his hitting streak to 10 games in the process. Hendry Mendez added two hits for Jersey Shore.

Aberdeen starter Moises Chace gave up one run in three innings. Graham Firoved (1-6) earned the win throwing two perfect innings in relief.

The teams finish their series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm. RHP Braydon Tucker starts for Jersey Shore.

-Jersey Shore BlueClaws-

