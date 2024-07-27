Blue Rocks Keep Chugging Along in a Speedy Affair; Winning 2-1

On Señor Apio bobblehead night, the Wilmington Blue Rocks conquered a speedy affair against the Hudson Valley Renegades; claiming a 2-1 victory in less than two hours at Frawley Stadium.

The first run of the game was scored in the top of the second. The Renegades' Antonio Gomez led off the inning with a double past the diving Murphy Stehly at third base. Gomez advanced on a groundout to first base hit by Josh Moyland. Then, Christopher Famila hit a high pop-out to the warning track in centerfield, allowing Gomez to score from third easily.

Maxwell Romero Jr. responded in the bottom of the fifth inning for the Blue Rocks. He hit a no-doubt home run over the right field wall to tie the game. This was Romero Jr.'s third home run of the series and his eighth of the season. He is now the team leader in home runs, passing T.J. White's seven.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Blue Rocks scored another run to take the lead off the back of Johnathan Thomas. Thomas was able to reach base safely on a bunt single and advanced to second on a throwing error. Another error allowed Thomas to score from second on a ball that did not get past the infield.

Jarlin Susana had his third outing for Wilmington and had another good day on the mound. His final line was five innings pitched, three hits, one earned run, and six strikeouts.

Luke Young and Matt Cronin thrived out of the bullpen, pitching four innings with no hits, no runs, one walk, and five strikeouts.

The Blue Rocks and Renegades will close out the series tomorrow at 1:05 p.m.

