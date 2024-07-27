Kinney Collects Four RBI, Hot Rods Sweep Doubleheader

July 27, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (18-10, 54-40) swept a doubleheader against the Winston-Salem Dash (13-16, 44-51) taking Game One, 4-3 in nine innings, and Game Two, 5-1, on Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

In Game One, Winston-Salem scored in the top of the first with Bowling Green starter Chandler Murphy on the hill. D.J. Gladney blasted a solo home run to left, putting the Dash out in front, 1-0.

The Hot Rods responded in the bottom of the third against Dash starter Juan Carela. Xavier Isaac singled and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. Kinney smacked a double, plating Isaac and tying the game, 1-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, Bowling Green took the lead with Carela still on the mound. Tatem Levins singled and moved to second on a ground out by Kamren James. Brock Jones notched a base knock, scoring Levins to give the Hot Rods a 2-1 lead.

The Dash plated a run in the top of the fifth against Murphy. Jordan Sprinkle singled and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. After stealing third, Sprinkle scored on a sacrifice fly by Taishi Nakawake to make it 2-2. Both sides failed to plate runs in the sixth and seventh innings, forcing extra-innings.

In the top of the eighth, Nakawake started at second for the Dash with Johnny Cuevas on the rubber for Bowling Green. Nakawake moved up to third on a sacrifice fly and was plated on a Park single, putting the Dash up 3-2.

The Hot Rods scored a run of their own in the bottom of the eighth against Winston-Salem reliever Zach Franklin. Brayden Taylor started at second and moved to third on an Isaac fly out. Kinney collected a base hit that pushed Taylor home, tying the game, 3-3.

The Hot Rods walked it off in the bottom of the ninth still facing Franklin. With Levins at second, James laid down a bunt to force an errant throw from Franklin, allowing Levins to score and finalize the game 4-3.

Derrick Edington (2-0) earned the victory after spinning a perfect ninth inning. Franklin (4-5) took the loss after tossing 1.0 inning, allowing two runs (unearned) on two hits and striking out one.

In Game Two, Bowling Green scored in the bottom of the first facing Winston-Salem starter Jose Ramirez. Taylor walked and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. Tre' Morgan grounded out, moving Taylor over to third and a Kinney sacrifice fly scored him to put the Hot Rods ahead, 1-0.

The Dash evened things up in the top of the third with Hot Rods starter Yoniel Curet on the mound. Loidell Chapelli singled and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. A wild pitch by Curet moved Chappelli to third and Gladney walked to put runners at the corners. Gladney stole second, and Chapelli scored on the throw down to make it 1-1.

In the bottom of the third, the Hot Rods regained the lead still facing Ramirez. Taylor singled and came around to score on an RBI double by Kinney, moving the score, 2-1.

Bowling Green broke it open in the bottom of the fifth with Ramirez on the hill. Hunter Haas tripled and scored on a Ryan Spikes single to push the lead, 3-1. Spikes stole second and Taylor walked to put runners first and second. Morgan singled, scoring Spikes to increase the lead 4-1. After Kinney walked to load the bases, Levins worked another walk to drive in Taylor from third and make it 5-1. Drew Sommers closed out the final 2.0 innings, finalizing the game, 5-1.

Nate Dahle (3-0) received the victory after 2.0 perfect innings, striking out two. Ramirez (4-4) received the loss after 4.0 innings, allowing four runs on five hits while walking one and striking out two.

Bowling Green and Winston-Salem play the finale of a six-game series Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 PM CT. The Hot Rods send out RHP Owen Wild (4-1, 2.83), while RHP Tanner McDougal (0-8, 6.85) gets the nod for the Dash.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.