Grasshoppers Drop to the Tourists, 6-4 on Friday Evening

July 27, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers drop to the Asheville Tourists, 6-4 on Friday, July 26. The Tourists improved to 11-16 on the second half of the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 18-10. Asheville outhit Greensboro 11-9 as the Tourists had two mishaps.

Infielder Mitch Jebb led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 3-5 with one run scored. Hits were also recorded by Termarr Johnson, Lonnie White Jr., P.J. Hilson, Geovanny Planchart, Maikol Escotto, and Sergio Campana.

Leading at the dish for the Tourists was infielder Austin Deming as he went 3-4 with a double and one run scored. Designated hitter Narbe Cruz followed close behind as he went 2-3 with two home runs, five RBI, and two run scored. Hits for Asheville were also recorded by Logan Cerny, Luis Baez, John Garcia, Cam Fisher, Ryan Johnson, and Oliver Carrillo.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Derek Diamond as he tallied six strikeouts and gave up seven hits and six earned runs on four innings of work. Diamond took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 5-3 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Asheville was lefthanded pitcher Trey Dombroski as he tallied two strikeouts and gave up four hits, one run, and one free base on five innings of work. Dombroski recorded the win for the Tourists and improved to 5-8 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue its home series against the Asheville Tourists tomorrow, Saturday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m. for Spectacular Fireworks Saturday. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game visit www.gsohoppers.com or call (336) 268-2255.

