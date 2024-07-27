Renegades Edged Despite Schlittler's Start

Wilmington, Del. - The Hudson Valley Renegades lost a tough 2-1 contest on Saturday night to the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Frawley Stadium.

Cam Schlittler was stellar for Hudson Valley, recording his fourth quality start of the season and second in his last three starts. The right-hander threw a career-high seven innings, allowing two runs (one earned) while inducing nine groundball outs.

The Renegades took the lead against Jarlin Susana in the top of the second when Antonio Gomez led off with a double down the left field line. Two batters later, he scored on a sacrifice fly by Christopher Familia to make it 1-0 Renegades.

Maxwell Romero led off a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth off Schlittler (5-4) to tie the game at 1-1.

In the bottom of the sixth, Johnathon Thomas legged out an infield single and reached second on a throwing error by Beau Brewer. An infield single by Murphy Stehly advanced Thomas to third, and he came home on the play after a throwing error by Brenny Escanio to give the Blue Rocks a 2-1 lead.

Luke Young and Matt Cronin combined to retire the final 10 batters of the game for Wilmington, and joined forces with Susana to set down 16 of the final 17 Hudson Valley batsmen.

With just three hits on Saturday all coming in the first four innings, the Renegades offense has just eight combined hits and three total runs in the last two games.

POSTGAME NOTES: Schlittler became the second Renegades pitcher in 2024 to complete seven innings in a start, joining Sebastian Keane who did so on May 17 vs. Jersey Shore... Taking just one-hour, 52 minutes to play, Saturday's game was the fastest nine-inning game played by the Renegades in 2024. It was the second-fastest nine-inning game played by Hudson Valley in the pitch clock era, with only a one-hour, 51-minute contest on June 11, 2022 vs. Jersey Shore taking shorter to complete.

The Renegades and Blue Rocks complete their series on Sunday afternoon at Frawley Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning on the Renegades Baseball Network at 12:45. RHP Baron Stuart (5-3, 3.77) will make his second start of the series for Hudson Valley, while RHP Riley Cornelio (6-8, 5.67) will toe the rubber for Wilmington.

The Renegades return home to Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday, July 30 to begin a series with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. For tickets and more information head to www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

