Tourists Fall to 'Dads Despite Williams' Leadoff Home Run

May 22, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

HICKORY- Jeron Williams is making a habit out of hitting leadoff Home Runs. The Asheville Tourists shortstop led off the Tourists half of the first inning with a Home Run for the third time in less than a week. Williams' blast was not enough for Asheville and the Hickory Crawdads ended Asheville's four-game win streak with a 7-2 final.

The Tourists scored both of their runs in the top of the first inning. After Williams left the yard, Austin Deming and Logan Cerny reeled off hits and Asheville led 2-0 at the end of the frame. Unfortunately, the Tourists did not record another hit the rest of the game.

Hickory hit a trio of Home Runs to build a 4-2 lead after four. The Crawdads added a few insurance runs late and used their pitching to seal the contest. Asheville's pitchers, Derek True and James Hicks, both worked four innings. The Tourists defense matched a season-high with three double-plays turned. Asheville also worked six walks in the game, but it was not enough to solve the Crawdads pitching.

Both teams are back in action on Thursday night from L.P. Frans Stadium with the first pitch scheduled for 7:00pm ET.

