Brooklyn Shuts Down Renegades, 3-1

May 22, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones earned their second consecutive win over the Hudson Valley Renegades, winning 3-1 on Education Day at Maimonides Park on Wednesday morning.

The Renegades jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first with Jesus Rodriguez kicking off a two-out rally with a single. After a Tyler Hardman walk, Jace Avina drove in Rodriguez with a single for his 19th RBI of the season to put the Gades in front 1-0.

Brooklyn struck back in the top of the third against Jackson Fristoe when Karell Paz singled with one out and stole second base. Nick Morabito brought Paz home with an RBI single, and a throwing error by Fristoe (0-2) allowed Morabito to reach third. Fristoe then walked the next three batters to force in another run and put the Cyclones ahead 2-1.

Cole Ayers was tremendous out of the bullpen in relief of Fristoe, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings with a season-high five strikeouts and just two hits allowed. He combined with Luis Arejula to allow just three hits and one unearned run across the final five innings on the mound.

The Cyclones got their final tally in the seventh after Carlos Oviedo reached on a throwing error by Jared Serna and reached second on a wild pitch. He came around to score on a bloop double by Jefrey De Los Santos to push the lead to 3-1 Brooklyn.

The Renegades were held without a hit across the final five innings of the game, as Morris (1-0), Brett Manks, Jimmy Loper and Josh Hejka combined to close out the win. Hejka picked up his second save of the season by tossing the final 1.2 innings.

In his second Minor League rehab game with the Renegades, Tyler Hardman finished 0-for-3 with a walk while playing the whole game at designated hitter.

The Renegades continue their series against the Cyclones on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. at Maimonides Park. Coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network begins with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:45.

