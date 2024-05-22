Grasshoppers Fall to the Drive, 14-12 in Extra Innings Wednesday Afternoon

May 22, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Greenville Drive, 14-12 in extra innings on Wednesday, May 22. The Drive improved to 19-22 on the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 23-18. Greenville outhit Greensboro 14-12 as the Grasshoppers had three mishaps to the Drive's one.

Outfielder P.J. Hilson led the Grasshoppers offense going 2-5 with two home runs, three RBI, and two runs scored. Infielder Nick Cimillo followed close behind as he went 2-4 with a home run, one RBI, and two runs scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Jack Brannigan (2), Termarr Johnson, Lonnie White Jr., Charles McAdoo, Mitch Jebb, Geovanny Planchart, and Hudson Head.

Leading at the plate for the Drive was outfielder Miguel Ugueto as he went 4-6 with a double, two RBI, and two runs scored. Infielder Mikey Romero followed close behind as he went 3-6 with a home run, a double, three RBI, and three runs scored. Hits for Greenville were also tallied by Cutter Coffey (2), Allan Castro (2), Kristian Campbell, Tyler Miller, and Caden Rose.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Alessandro Ercolani as he tallied two strikeouts and gave up eight hits, 10 runs (nine earned runs) and three free bases on 2.1 innings of work.

Starting on the mound for Greenville was lefthanded pitcher Dalton Rodgers as he recorded five strikeouts and gave up five hits, six runs (five earned runs), and two free bases on 4.1 innings of work. Isaac Stebens recorded the win for the Drive and improved to 1-1 on the season.

