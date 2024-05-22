Garcia and Guillemette Combine for Seven Hits in 8-5 Win

HICKORY - The Asheville Tourists scored six runs in the final two innings on Tuesday night to erase a three-run deficit and defeat the Hickory Crawdads 8-5. The victory was Asheville's fourth straight - a new season high.

The Tourists fell behind 3-0 after one but they never wavered. Jackson Lofton hit an RBI single in the top of the second and Luis Baez led off the third with a Home Run. Baez has hit safely in his last eight games to match the longest hitting streak by a Tourists player this year. During the eight-game hit streak, Baez is batting .455 with five multi-hit games.

Neither team scored again until Hickory hit a two-run Home Run in the bottom of the seventh to go in front 5-2. Asheville responded with four runs in the top of the eighth to take their first lead. A pair of Sac Fly's sandwiched around Yamal Encarnacion's two-run single provided the damage.

Garret Guillemette added some key insurance with a two-run single in the top of the ninth. Guillemette finished 3-for-4 with three RBI and John Garcia notched his second four-hit game of the season with a 4-for-5 output that included two doubles.

Carlos Calderon, Layne Henderson, and Trey Dombroski handled the pitching. Calderon struck out a season-high eight and Dombroski was credited with the win when he closed out the contest.

