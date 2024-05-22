Hot Rods Game Notes

May 22, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Perfect Start.... The Hot Rods improved to 8-0 on the season in series-opening games with a 14-4 victory over the Dash on Tuesday. Tre' Morgan had an RBI double in the first and Xavier Isaac blasted a solo homer in the third, jumpstarting the offense. Bowling Green brought in their 14 runs on 15 hits, helping Roel Garcia III move to 3-1 on the season. The Hot Rods are 7-1 during the eight games that Garcia III has started this season.

Multi-Mashing.... Over his first six games in Bowling Green, Tre' Morgan has collected four multi-hit games. Tuesday night was the best of the bunch, going 4-for-5 with a double and three RBI. He has also had multi-RBI performances in three games during his first week with the Hot Rods.

A Spike in Production.... INF Ryan Spikes has elevated his play over his last five games. During the stretch, he is 6-for-17 (.353), with a double and four RBIs. He has also been working counts, earning three of his 13 free passes over the last five games.

Hot Rods Run on Duncan.... RHP Duncan Davitt is coming off his best start of the season against the Brooklyn Cyclones. He tossed a complete, 7.0 inning shutout performance in the first game of a doubleheader last Thursday. This was the first complete game for a Hot Rods pitcher since former Rays top prospect Matthew Liberatore tossed a 7.0 inning complete game on June 28, 2019, against the Great Lakes Loons.

