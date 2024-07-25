Hot Rods Game Notes

A Pitchers Duel... The Bowling Green Hot Rods fell just short in a pitchers duel to the Winston-Salem Dash, 3-2 on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark. Hot Rods starter Roel Garcia lll spun 5.2 scoreless innings of work, surrendering only one hit, and punching out seven. However, Bowling green was unable to get over the hump.

Cooper Can Do It... Rays No. 22 prospect Cooper Kinney has become one of the most reliable hitters for Bowling Green. During the month of July, Kinney is 22-for-63 (.349) with three home runs, 10 RBI, and eight doubles, which leads the SAL with 29. Over 16 games this month, eight of them have been multi-hit performances for Kinney who is now tied for the team lead with 24.

Turning A New Spike... Hot Rods utility man Ryan Spikes has found his bat in the month of July. Spikes is 14-for-43 (.326) over 13 games, while accumulating a home run, three doubles, four RBI and supplying five runs. Spikes also continues to be an asset in the field. Most recently in the Sunday finale at Greenville, Spikes threw the go-ahead runner out at home in the bottom of the ninth from left field.

Southpaw Success... Since moving to a starting role in the month of July, LHP TJ Fondtain has been in a groove. Over three starts Fondtain has worked through 11.0 innings, allowing only four runs on nine hits, and striking out 13. Fondtain now holds a 3.14 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP, while holding opposing hitters to a measly .217 AVG.

