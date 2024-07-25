Claws Fall 3-2 in 11 Innings on Thursday in ShoreTown

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Enrique Bradfield threw Emaarion Boyd out at the plate from centerfield on a fly ball in the bottom of the 11th and Aberdeen topped the BlueClaws 3-2 on Thursday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The BlueClaws had the bases loaded and nobody out in the 11th, but Aidan Miller grounded out to second - with the force out recorded at the plate. Then Keaton Anthony's fly ball to center wasn't quite enough to score Boyd from third with the tying run.

Aberdeen won their first game of the series after the BlueClaws (15-12/53-40) had won the first two. Jersey Shore's four game win streak was snapped in the process. The IronBirds scored on a passed ball in the top of the 11th to take the lead off Jack Dallas (5-2).

Neither team scored across the first six innings. Jersey Shore starter Braeden Fausnaught gave up just two hits over four scoreless innings while striking out seven.

After Estibenzon Jimenez and Benony Robles threw scoreless innings, Gunner Mayer came on in the seventh. After a walk to Enrique Bradfield, the speedster stole second base. Then he went to third and scored on a throwing error from BlueClaws catcher Jordan Dissin.

The BlueClaws then tied the game in the bottom of the seventh on a SAC fly from Zach Arnold.

Mayer, who gave up an unearned run in the seventh, stranded two runners in the eighth. He fanned five over his two innings in relief.

Each team scored in the 10th, with the BlueClaws tying the game on an RBI single from Zach Arnold. Arnold went 1-2 with a walk and a SAC fly in the game. William Bergolla had two hits for Jersey Shore.

The BlueClaws and IronBirds continue their series on Friday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Mitch Neunborn starts for Jersey Shore.

