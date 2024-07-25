Perachi's Career High 11 Strikeouts Backs Hoppers over Tourists, 12-3

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Asheville Tourists, 12-3 on Thursday, July 25. The Grasshoppers improved to 18-9 on the second half of the season while the Tourists fell to 10-16. Greensboro outhit Asheville 11-5 as both teams had two mishaps.

Infielder Jack Brannigan led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 3-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI, and two runs scored. Infielder Mitch Jebb followed close behind as he went 3-4 with two RBI and three runs scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Maikol Escotto (2), Josiah Sightler, Luke Brown, and Wyatt Hendrie.

Leading at the dish for the Torusits was infielder Austin Deming as he went 2-4 with one run scored. Hits for Asheville were also tallied by Luis Baez, Narbe Cruz, and Oliver Carrillo.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was lefthanded pitcher Dominic Perachi as he tallied a career high, eleven strikeouts while only giving up one hit on six scoreless innings of work. Perachi recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 6-2 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Asheville was righthanded pitcher Ethan Pecko as he tallied seven strikeouts and gave up seven hits, six runs (five earned), and one free base on 3.2 innings of work. Pecko took the loss for the Toutists and fell to 0-2 on the season.

