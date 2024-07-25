Taylor's Homer Pushes Bootleggers Over Dash 5-4

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Brayden Taylor smacked two extra-base hits, including the go-ahead home run to help the Bowling Green Bootleggers (16-10, 52-40) defeat the Winston-Salem Dash (13-14, 44-49) 5-4 on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green scored in the bottom of the first with Winston-Salem starter Shane Murphy on the mound. Xavier Isaac singled and came around to score on a double by Taylor to give the Bootleggers a 1-0 lead. Cooper Kinney slapped a double to score Taylor and Colton Ledbetter hammered a two-run home run to right, extending the lead 4-0.

The Dash responded in the top of the third against Bootleggers starter TJ Fondtain. Weston Eberly doubled and Jordan Sprinkle walked to put runners at first and second. Caden Connor blasted a three-run home run, cutting the lead, 4-3.

In the top of the fourth, Winston-Salem scored another run with Fondtain still on the rubber. Ryan Galanie doubled and came across to score on a Bryce Willits base knock, tying the game 4-4.

The Bootleggers broke the tie in the bottom of the sixth with Dash reliever Ben Beutel on the hill. Taylor mashed a solo home run to right, giving Bowling Green the lead 5-4. Bowling Green reliever Sean Harney closed out the final two innings to finalize the score, 5-4.

Jake Christianson (3-1) earned the victory after spinning 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out four. Beutel (0-1) received the loss after 2.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out two. Harney (1) picked up the save after 2.0 scoreless innings and allowing three hits.

Bowling Green and Winston-Salem play game four of a six-game series Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM CT. The Hot Rods send out RHP Chandler Murphy (2-1, 1.71) while RHP Juan Carela (3-4, 3.66) gets the nod for the Dash.

