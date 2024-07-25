Renegades Score Three in Ninth to Snap Tie, Earn Win

Wilmington, Del. - The Hudson Valley Renegades used a three-run rally in the top of the ninth to earn a 5-2 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Thursday night at Frawley Stadium. The win broke a four-game road losing streak for the Renegades.

Kyle Carr put together another strong start for Hudson Valley, allowing just one run on three hits in five innings while striking out six. Including his five no-hit innings last Friday, the southpaw has thrown 10 innings of one-run ball with only three hits against him in his last two starts. After the first two Wilmington batters of the game recorded hits, Carr retired 14 of the last 16 batters he faced.

However, those two hits helped the Blue Rocks take an early 1-0 lead. Phillip Glasser led off with a triple and scored on a Jared McKenzie RBI single.

The Renegades bounced back in the top of the second as Omar Martinez led off with a solo home run to left, his 11th long ball of the year. He ranks second on the team in homers behind Jared Serna.

Hudson Valley took the lead in the third when Serna singled and stole second. Martinez then notched an RBI single to drive home Serna. Martinez finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a home run, two RBIs, and a walk. He now has 11 RBIs in his last eighteen games.

Following Carr, Minor League rehabber Sean Boyle was tremendous out of the bullpen, throwing two scoreless innings, allowing just one baserunner and striking out three.

In bottom of the eighth, Glasser and McKenzie notched a pair of singles with two outs to put runners at first and third against Mason Vinyard (3-2). With Murphy Stehly at the plate, Glasser stole home after he broke for home following an attempt to throw out McKenzie at second base on a double steal attempt.

Martinez led off the top of the ninth with a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch by Richard Guasch (2-1). Christopher Familia then singled, and an error by McKenzie allowed Martinez to come home and Familia to advance to second, giving the Renegades a 2-1 lead.

Kiko Romero drove in Famila with an RBI double, advanced to third on another wild pitch, and scored on an RBI groundout by Brenny Escanio to make it 5-2 Hudson Valley.

Yorlin Calderon struck out the side in a 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn his first Renegades save.

The Renegades and Blue Rocks continue their series at Frawley Stadium on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. RHP Blane Abeyta (1-1, 1.64) is the starter for Hudson Valley while RHP Jose Atencio (1-7, 3.56) will go for Wilmington.

The Renegades return home to Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday, July 30 to begin a series with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. For tickets and more information head to www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

