Aldegheri Sharp, But Claws Fall 2-0 on Wednesday

May 22, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ABERDEEN, MD - Jackson Baumeister and two reliever combined to shutout the BlueClaws on Wednesday, with Aberdeen taking the second game of their series with the BlueClaws 2-0 at Leidos Field.

The game was scoreless heading into the bottom of the fifth, when the IronBirds broke through. Jalen Vazquez singled, the first Aberdeen hit of the game. He stole second and third and scored on an RBI single from Maxwell Costes. Enrique Bradfield, Jr. added an RBI single to give the IronBirds a 2-0 lead.

Jersey Shore loaded the bases in the sixth but couldn't score. Then in the seventh, they loaded the bases with one out but Andrick Nava grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.

Overall the BlueClaws left 11 men on base.

Bradley Brehmer got the last nine outs to earn his first save.

Jersey Shore starter Sam Aldegheri (3-2) took the loss, allowing two runs in six innings but struck out eight. Justin Crawford had two hits, both doubles, and Otto Kemp had two hits as well for the BlueClaws.

The BlueClaws had their three game win streak snapped and they remain tied with Greensboro atop the SAL North.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Estibenzon Jimenez starts for Jersey Shore.

