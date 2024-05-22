Morris Spins Masterpiece En Route to Brooklyn's Fourth Straight Win

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Thanks to a stellar first career High-A outing for RHP Kade Morris, the Brooklyn Cyclones took down the Hudson Valley Renegades, 3-1, on Wednesday afternoon at Maimonides Park. The win marks Brooklyn's fourth straight, improving their record on the season to 22-19. It's already the third time this season the Cyclones have logged a four game winning streak. Morris tossed six innings, allowing only one run while striking out seven and walking just one.

Beyond Morris, the Brooklyn bullpen combined for three scoreless innings, thanks to RHPs Brett Banks, Jimmy Loper and Josh Hejka. Banks and Loper each earned holds, while Hejka recorded a five out save, good for his second save of the season.

The only damage on Morris' final line came right away in the first inning. After retiring the first two batters, two straight reached on a single and a walk. Then, RF Jace Avina laced an RBI single to right field. Morris got the next batter to fly out, to get out of the jam relatively unscathed.

Brooklyn fought back in the third. With a runner on second base and two away, CF Nick Morabito singled on a sharp line drive to center. Morabito would make it all the way up to third, thanks to two Renegades throwing errors on the play - one by CF Nelson Medina, and one by RHP Jackson Fristoe, who tried to throw out Morabito after backing up Medina's throw.

Fristoe proceeded to then walk the next two batters, loading the bases for 3B William Lugo. Lugo followed suit with his teammates, drawing a walk to bring home the go-ahead run. Brooklyn left three on the bases though, as SS Wilfredo Lara struck out to end the inning.

Brooklyn took advantage of another Hudson Valley fielding mishap (the Renegades committed four errors in the game) in the seventh for some insurance. With one out, C Carlos Oviedo reached on a fielding error by SS Jared Serna. Oviedo would advance to second on a wild pitch, and take third on a groundout. From there, 2B Jefrey De Los Santos doubled him home to give Brooklyn a 3-1 they would never relinquish.

Brooklyn and Hudson Valley return to action Thursday night at Maimonides Park. RHP Jordany Ventura (2-0, 2.42 ERA) is expected to take the ball for Brooklyn. Hudson Valley has not yet announced a probable starter. First pitch is set for 7:05, and can be seen live on SNY.

