Hot Rods' Bats Go Quiet in 4-1 Loss to Dash

May 22, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Winston-Salem, North Carolina - Duncan Davitt tossed a strong 5.2 innings, but it wasn't enough as the Bowling Green Hot Rods (22-19) dropped the second game of a six-game series to the Winston-Salem Dash (20-21) on Wednesday at Truist Stadium.

Winston-Salem found the scoreboard first against Davitt in the bottom of the second. Colby Smelley led off with a single and Jordan Sprinkle doubled to center, putting the Dash on top 1-0.

The Hot Rods answered in the top of the third facing Dash starter Tyler Schweitzer. Cooper Kinney launched a homer to right, tying the game, 1-1.

Winston-Salem struck next in the bottom of the seventh with Davitt still on the hill. Shawn Goosenberg launched a leadoff, solo home run to left, making it 2-1. Drew Sommers entered on the mound for Bowling Green and surrendered a single to Wes Kath and a triple to Jordan Sprinkle that gave the Dash a 3-1 lead.

One more run came around for the Dash in the bottom of the eighth against Bowling Green reliever Gerlin Rosario. Sprinkle walked, and Park's singled to right, scoring Sprinkle from first, increasing the Winston-Salem lead to 4-1. The four runs where enough to keep Bowling Green at bay as the Dash closed out a Wednesday night win 4-1.

Schweitzer (3-2) picked up the win, throwing 7.0 innings and striking out seven, while allowing just one run on seven hits. Davitt (3-3) was handed the loss after going 5.2 innings, surrendering two runs on six hits. Max Roberts (1) corralled his first save of the year working through a scoreless ninth.

The Hot Rods return to action tomorrow against the Winston-Salem Dash at Truist Stadium with a 6:00 PM CT first pitch. Bowling Green sends out RHP Trevor Martin (2-2, 4.46), while Winston-Salem trots out RHP Peyton Pallette (1-4, 7.25).

