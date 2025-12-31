Touring Scheels Arena with Graham Jones and Brooks Cullen
Published on December 31, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Fargo Force YouTube Video
Graham Jones and Brooks Cullen take Jonny Lazarus on a tour of Schools Arena in Fargo, N.D.
Check out the Fargo Force Statistics
