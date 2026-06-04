WNBA Toronto Tempo

Toronto Tempo vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 3, 2026

Published on June 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo YouTube Video


The New York Liberty defeat the Tempo 97-82 at home

Jonquel Jones was pivotal in this win, helping secure the Liberty's first Commissioner's Cup win!

Jonquel Jones: 22 PTS | 17 REB | 4 3PM | 2 AST | 2 BLK Breanna Stewart: 19 PTS | 9 REB | 4 AST Marine Johannès: 15 PTS | 3 3PM | 2 REB | 2 AST Leonie Fiebich: 14 PTS | 4 AST | 2 3PM | 2 REB

#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @Coinbase

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.

Check out the Toronto Tempo Statistics

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