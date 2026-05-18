Toronto Tempo vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 17, 2026
Published on May 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo YouTube Video
First road win in franchise history for the Toronto Tempo as they defeat the Sparks 106-96
Brittney Sykes: 38 PTS (career-high) | 15/15 from the free throw line | 3 AST | 3 STL Kiki Rice: 19 PTS (career-high) | 5 REB | 2 AST Marina Mabrey: 14 PTS | 4 AST | 3 REB | 2 3PM
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