Toronto Tempo vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 17, 2026

Published on May 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo YouTube Video







First road win in franchise history for the Toronto Tempo as they defeat the Sparks 106-96

Brittney Sykes: 38 PTS (career-high) | 15/15 from the free throw line | 3 AST | 3 STL Kiki Rice: 19 PTS (career-high) | 5 REB | 2 AST Marina Mabrey: 14 PTS | 4 AST | 3 REB | 2 3PM

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 17, 2026

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