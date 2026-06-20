WNBA Toronto Tempo

Toronto Tempo vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 19, 2026

Published on June 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo YouTube Video


The Toronto Tempo got it done to defeat the Connecticut Sun, 101-97

Marina Mabrey had herself a GAME, recording a new career-high in points and tying the WNBA single game record in threes!

Marina Mabrey: 37 PTS (career-high) | 9 3PM (career-high) | 4 REB | 4 AST

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.

Check out the Toronto Tempo Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 19, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central