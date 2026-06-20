Toronto Tempo vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 19, 2026

Published on June 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo YouTube Video







The Toronto Tempo got it done to defeat the Connecticut Sun, 101-97

Marina Mabrey had herself a GAME, recording a new career-high in points and tying the WNBA single game record in threes!

Marina Mabrey: 37 PTS (career-high) | 9 3PM (career-high) | 4 REB | 4 AST

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 19, 2026

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