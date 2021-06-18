Torkelson Blast Lifts Erie over Altoona

The SeaWolves broke through late against the Altoona Curve on Friday night at UPMC Park, winning the fourth game of their series 4-2. Spencer Torkelson blasted his first Double-A home run in the game, a pivotal two-run shot to left field in the eighth to break a 2-2 tie.

Altoona scored in the first inning for the second consecutive night. Jesus Rodriguez got the nod for Erie for his Double-A debut and gave up a pair of base hits to start his career at the new level. After picking up a pair of outs, Brendt Citta singled to left field to bring a run across. Rodriguez found rhythm after the first inning, and faced the minimum over his next three frames. After Erie had tied the game at one, Jonah Davis lofted the first pitch of the fifth inning over the right field netting to push Altoona back ahead. Rodriguez finished the outing with five strikeouts and no walks.

The SeaWolves made the most of their opportunities against Altoona's Trey McGough. Batters stranded single runners in the first and second inning, but singles from Dylan Rosa and Riley Greene in the third, followed by a sacrifice fly from Ryan Kreidler tied the game at one run. Once Altoona had taken the lead again, Erie used another sacrifice fly in the sixth inning to knot the game at two. Spencer Torkelson doubled to left for his first extra-base hit in Double-A, and Dillon Dingler drove in Ryan Kreidler with the sacrifice for his first RBI in Double-A.

Oddy Nunez for Altoona and Ruben Garcia for Erie took the reigns of the duel, keeping their opposition from breaking the tie into the eighth inning. Riley Greene broke through with an infield single in the bottom of the eighth, and Spencer Torkelson delivered the win to Erie with his first Double-A home run, a line drive off of Erie Insurance Arena in left field.

Chavez Fernander came on for Erie in the ninth inning, and worked a scoreless outing to earn the save.

Erie and Altoona continue their series on Saturday at UPMC Park

