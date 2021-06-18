Three-Run Rally in Eighth Inning Leads NH to 3-1 Win

June 18, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







Manchester, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) pushed across three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to rally past the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) 3-1 on Friday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

After failing to hit the board against Yard Goats starter Frank Duncan, the Fisher Cats took advantage of an error, three walks, and a balk to secure the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. LJ Talley tied the score with an RBI single, Otto Lopez scored on the balk, and Brock Lundquist made it 3-1 with a sacrifice fly to center.

Hartford (13-27) had scored the game's first run in the top of the sixth inning. LJ Hatch singled and stole second, and advanced to third on a single by Sean Bouchard. Taylor Snyder grounded to short to drive in Hatch to make it 1-0.

Four pitchers combined for New Hampshire (15-24) to snap a three-game losing streak. Mike Ellenbest got the start, working three scoreless frames. Graham Spraker pitched the next three innings ahead of the Double-A debut of Will McAffer (1.2 IP, 0 R). Andrew McInvale (W, 2-2) recorded the final four outs.

Duncan struck out eight in his seven scoreless innings for Hartford. Yoan Aybar (L, 1-2) took the loss.

The Fisher Cats and Yard Goats meet again on Saturday. Game time is 6:35 p.m. An Atlas Fireworks Show will follow the game. For tickets and information, visit nhfishercats.com. For media requests, please email Tyler Murray at tmurray@nhfishercats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from June 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.