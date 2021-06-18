Rolette, Pérez Lift RubberDucks Past Baysox, 5-1 in 12 Innings

June 18, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron first baseman Josh Rolette hit a go-ahead three-run home run - his first of the season - in the 12th inning, and left-hander Francisco Pérez pitched four scoreless innings to finish a 5-1 win over the Bowie Baysox in the fourth game of a six-game series at Prince George's Stadium Friday night. The teams have split the first four games of the series.

Turning Point

In a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the 11th inning, Pérez struck out right fielder Yusniel Diaz before intentionally walking catcher Adley Rutschman. Third baseman Patrick Dorrian hit a single to right fielder Oscar González, who threw out left fielder Johnny Rizer at home plate as he tried to score the winning run from second base. With the winning run at third base, Pérez struck out center fielder Doran Turchin. In the next half inning, Baysox right-hander Tyler Joyner walked designated hitter Marcos González. After failing to put down a sacrifice bunt, Rolette drilled an 0-2 pitch over the center field wall for a 4-1 lead. Second baseman Richie Palacios singled, and left fielder Alex Call doubled, leading to another run.

Mound Presence

Left-hander Tanner Tully pitched a season-long 6 2/3 innings. He struck out four batters, walked two and allowed four hits, including consecutive two-out doubles by Rizer and Diaz to give Bowie a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Right-hander Nick Mikolajchak worked around a hit in 1 1/3 innings. Pérez began the ninth inning and matched his longest outing of the season and struck out six batters while yielding one hit and stranding four runners on base.

Duck Tales

Bowie right-hander Gray Fenter held the RubberDucks hitless until Rolette's fifth-inning, two-out single. With Fenter done after five innings, Akron tied the game, 1-1, against right-hander Steven Klimek. Second baseman Richie Palacios hit a leadoff double - his team-high 14th - to left field and scored on Oscar González's RBI single.

Notebook

The 12-inning game was the longest of the season for both teams...Despite playing seven one-run games in the first nine of the current road trip, the RubberDucks had not entered the final inning of regulation in a tie as they did Friday...The Akron bullpen has not allowed a run in three of four games in the series, and three earned runs in 18 total innings (1.50 ERA)...Time of game: 3:38...Attendance: 1,873.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their six-game series in Bowie at 6:35 p.m. EDT Saturday. Akron RHP Alex Royalty (1-2, 3.62 ERA) scheduled to face Baysox RHP Mike Baumann (0-1, 7.84 ERA). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from June 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.