June 18, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 18, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







LAUNCHING THE LONG BALL - With two-outs in the top of the first inning, Tate Matheny drove a solo home run to centerfield and the Sea Dogs were on the board, 1-0. Matheny now has three long balls since joining the Sea Dogs on June 7th. In the top of the ninth inning with one out, Triston Casas drew a walk. Joey Meneses then smashed a two-run homer to centerfield. The next batter, Hudson Potts, then drilled a solo home run to centerfield, extending Portland's lead, 4-0 in the ninth.

DE JESUS DAZZLES - Enmanuel De Jesus was very strong in his fourth start of the season. He tossed 5.0 shutout innings allowing five hits and striking out two. He commanded his pitches very well and did not walk a batter. He threw 67 pitches and 50 were for strikes.

ADAMES CONTINUES TO SHUT TEAMS DOWN - With two-men on in the bottom of the ninth inning, Jose Adames entered the game. He struck out two batters to end the game and forced a sacrifice fly with an unearned run. He continues to lead the Double-A Northeast League with 10 saves and is second in all of Minor League Baseball in that category.

STILL 2.5 GAMES BACK - With another victory last night, the Sea Dogs remain in second place of the Northeast Division of the Double-A Northeast League. The Somerset Patriots also won last night, so they continue to keep the Sea Dogs from making up any ground in the standings.

ON THE HORIZON - After almost two months of trailing the Somerset Patriots in the standings and trying to compete for the top spot in the Northeast Division, the Sea Dogs and Patriots will face off for the first time on Tuesday, June 22 at Hadlock Field.

BLAIR AND KELLY REMAIN STRONG - Two Sea Dogs relievers have not allowed a run in the month of June. Zack Kelly has appeared in five games in June, tossing 6.1 shutout innings allowing four hits while striking out 11 opposing batters. Seth Blair has pitched 7.2 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking two and striking out 10.

ON THE MOUND - Brayan Bello makes his second Double-A start tonight. He last started 6/12 at Hadlock Field against the New Hamsphire Fisher Cats. Bello tossed 4.0 innings allowing one run on five hits while walking two and striking out two.

