Senators Pitch Well, Can't Score in 2-0 Loss

June 18, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Senators fell short Friday night in their 2-0 loss to Reading in front of 4,890 fans at FNB Field. Cade Cavalli started for the Senators and went six innings allowing single runs in the first two frames. Harrisburg advanced a runner to third base three times but couldn't bring the runner in from third.

ON CAPITAL HILL

Cade Cavalli made his Double-A debut and went six innings allowing two runs on three hits while striking out six and walking four.

Gabe Klobosits tossed two scoreless innings allowing just two hits.

Frankie Bartow pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

WITH THE GAVEL

Nick Banks had two hits including a double.

Jecksson Flores, Cole Freeman, Ali Castillo and Carlos Tocci all singled.

FILIBUSTERS

The Senators were shut out for the ninth time this season. Harrisburg went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Jakson Reetz had his 19-game on base snapped by going 0-for-4. The Senators didn't commit an error for the fifth straight game.

ON DECK

The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game five of their six-game series Saturday night at FNB Field at 6:00 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 5:40 p.m.

