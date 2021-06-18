Erie SeaWolves vs. Altoona Curve - Game Information

June 18, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE SEAWOLVES (24-14, T2ND PLACE SW DIVISION, 3.5 GB) VS. ALTOONA CURVE (24-14, T2ND PLACE SW DIVISION, 3.5 GB)

RHP JESUS RODRIGUEZ (0-0, 0.00 ERA) VS. LHP TREY MCGOUGH (0-2, 7.27 ERA)

FRIDAY, JUNE 18 | 7:05 P.M. | UPMC PARK

GAME #39 | HOME GAME #22 | BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1300 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE AND STARTING PITCHERS

SATURDAY, JUNE 19 VS. ALTOONA - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

TBD vs. RHP Osvaldo Bido (2-0, 2.30 ERA)

SUNDAY, JUNE 20 VS. ALTOONA - 1:35 P.M. - UPMC PARK

RHP A.J. Ladwig (1-2, 4.43 ERA) vs. RHP Jeffery Passantino (1-2, 2.15 ERA)

MONDAY - OFF DAY

TUESDAY, JUNE 22 AT AKRON - 6:35 P.M. - CANAL PARK

TBD vs. TBD

LAST GAME

Erie dropped their second consecutive game to Altoona Curve on Thursday night at UPMC Park. After Altoona plated four runs in the top of the first inning, Erie fought back to take a brief 7-5 lead in the fifth, but Altoona pushed ahead with three runs in the sixth to win 8-7. The two sides combined to hit five home runs in the game, including two by Altoona's Mason Martin. Elvin Rodriguez was chased after only recording two outs while Altoona sent ten batters to the plate, and Joe Navilhon cleaned things up on the mound for Erie. Navilhon pitched a season-high 3.1 innings and only allowed one hit, a solo home run by Cal Mitchell in the third inning. Erie nearly held on their comeback charge, plating two runs in the first inning started with a leadoff home run by Riley Greene, and three runs later in the fifth, but the bullpen couldn't hold. Yaya Chentouf was tagged for his run in Double-A when Altoona hit him for three runs, including a two run home run from Martin.

