Yard Goats Three Game Win Streak Snapped

June 18, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Manchester, NH- The New Hampshire Fisher Cats scored three runs in the eighth inning to defeat the Hartford Yard Goats by the score of 3-1 on Friday night at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire. Hartford had a 1-0 lead with six outs to go but the Fisher Cats scored three times on a single, balk and sacrifice fly to snap the Yard Goats three-game win streak. Frank Duncan pitched seven scoreless innings for the Yard Goats with no walks and seven strikeouts. The right hander retired the final 11 batters faced and 15 of 16 from the third to seventh innings. Infielder Taylor Snyder went 0-4 ending his league leading 13 game hitting-streak.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game on an RBI fielder's choice grounder by Taylor Snyder, scoring LJ Hatch to make it 1-0 in the sixth inning. Hatch started the inning with a single, stole second base and took third on a hit by Sean Bouchard.

The Fisher Cats scored three runs in the eighth off reliever Yoan Aybar. After a leadoff strikeout, Samad Taylor reached on an error and stole second and third base. LJ Talley drove him in with a single and tied the game at 1-1. A walk to Vinny Capra loaded the bases and then Aybar was called for a balk, scoring Lopez to give New Hampshire a 2-1 lead. Brock Linquist followed with a sacrifice fly, scoring Talley to make it a 3-1 game.

The Yard Goats had a leadoff single by Elehurs Monerto in the ninth inning but Andrew McInvale retired three of the next four to earn the win.

The Yard Goats will continue their 12-game road trip on Saturday in New Hampshire (6:35 PM) against the Fisher Cats (Blue Jays affiliate). The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and FM 100.9 FM and newsradio1410.iheart.com. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Donuts Park on June 22 to host the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 7:05PM. Tickets are available on the website, yardgoatsbaseball.com.

New Hampshire 3, Hartford 1

WP- Andrew McInvale (2-2)

LP- Yoan Aybar (1-2)

T-2:37

A- 2,951

