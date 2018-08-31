Top Ranked Competitive Eaters to Compete at River Fest

August 31, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release





The number-one ranked competitive eater in the world, Joey Chestnut, and other top-ranked eaters will gather in New Jersey to seek the title of Pork Roll-Eating Champion of the World at the fourth-annual River Fest 2018 Pork Roll Eating Championship, presented by Case's Pork Roll. The competition will take place at 3:30 P.M. on Saturday, September 29 at ARM & HAMMER Park.

Last year, the Garden State's #1-ranked eater - Carmen Cincotti ate 40 quarter-pound Case's Pork Roll Sandwiches in 10 minutes to take first, earning $2,000. The world record in this discipline is held by one Joey Chestnut, who ate 43 Case's Pork Roll sandwiches in 10 minutes at the 2016 Championship. That record is on the line again.

"The world's greatest eaters are headed to Trenton, NJ with one thing on their minds - to set a new record at the fourth annual sanctioned pork-roll eating championship," said Sam Barclay, emcee at Major League Eating. "This competition will require serious jaw strength and hand coordination - between the two, it's anyone's game."

Chestnut will face steep competition this year as he returns to reclaim his title. Other top-ranked competitors include: the #3-ranked Geoffrey Esperi from Oxford, MA, the #6-ranked Gideon Oji from Morrow, GA, the #15-ranked Nick Wehry from Torrington, CT, the #23-ranked, Badlands Booker from Selden, NY, the #28-ranked Brian Dud Lite Dudzinski from Phoenixville, PA, the #30-ranked, Crazy Legs Conti from New York, NY, the #39-ranked Wild Bill Myers from Allentown, PA, and the #46-ranked Michael Deitz from Lebanon, PA.

"We watch great athletes perform on the field all season long and I'm excited to welcome each of these competitive eaters as they bring their best to the table," said Thunder GM/COO Jeff Hurley. "With the return of Joey Chestnut to the competition, River Fest 2018 should be a great event!"

River Fest, presented by Case's Pork Roll, will take place on Saturday, September 29 from 12-5pm at ARM & HAMMER Park. For tickets and information on the fun and games happening during the festival, visit www.RiverfestNJ.com.

The full list of participants for the Trenton Thunder World Famous Case's Pork Roll Eating Championship are below (Name, MLE Ranking, Hometown):

Joey Chestnut, #1, San Jose, CA

Geoffrey Esper, #3, Oxford, MA

Gideon Oji, #6, Morrow, GA

Nick Wehry, #15, Torrington, CT

Eric Badlands Booker, #23, Selden, NY

Brian Dud Lite Dudzinski, #28, Phoenixville, PA

Crazy Legs Conti, #30, New York, NY

Wild Bill Myers, #39, Allentown, PA

Michael Deitz, #46, Lebanon, PA

Rene Rovtar, Basking Ridge, NJ

Kristina Rovtar, Bedminster, NJ

For the latest information on Thunder Baseball, presented by NJM Insurance, visit www.TrentonThunder.com or call 609-394-3300.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 31, 2018

Top Ranked Competitive Eaters to Compete at River Fest - Trenton Thunder

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.