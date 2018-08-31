Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks - Game Notes

August 31, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





ERIE SEAWOLVES (62-74, 6th PLACE WEST, 14.0 GB) VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (75-61, 2nd PLACE WEST, 1.0 GB)

RHP SPENCER WATKINS (1-1, 4.22 ERA) VS. RHP KYLE DOWDY (3-8, 6.22 ERA)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 31 * 7:05 PM * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPMC PARK * GAME #137 * HOME GAME #67 * NIGHT GAME #97

Tonight, the SeaWolves open their final homestand of the 2018 season as they take on the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians) in the opening game of a four-game series at UPMC Park. Last night, the SeaWolves snapped a five-game losing streak as they took down the Harrisburg Senators 15-7 in their final road game of the season. Erie grabbed a lead in the second inning of last night's win and scored three or more runs in four innings in the game...Righty Spencer Watkins takes the mound for the SeaWolves making his third start and second against Akron. Watkins beat the RubberDucks on August 20 allowing three runs on four hits with four walks and eight strikeouts in five innings of work. Watkins took a loss in his last outing against Bowie on August 25. In the game, he allowed two runs on six hits with a walk and seven strikeouts in 5.2 innings of work. The SeaWolves went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position in the game and lost to the Baysox 2-1...Righty Kyle Dowdy takes the mound for the RubberDucks making his sixth start with Akron and second against Erie. Dowdy took a no-decision in his last start against Harrisburg on August 26 allowing two runs on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts in 5.1 innings of work.

SATURDAY VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (CLEVELAND INDIANS) - UPMC PARK - 6:05 P.M.

RHP A.J. Ladwig (4-1, 2.31 ERA) vs. RHP Zach Plesac (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

SUNDAY VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (CLEVELAND INDIANS) - UPMC PARK - 6:05 P.M.

RHP Beau Burrows (10-9, 3.96 ERA) vs. LHP Sean Brady (7-7, 4.70 ERA)

MONDAY VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (CLEVELAND INDIANS) - UPMC PARK - 1:35 P.M.

RHP Matt Manning (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. LHP Matt Whitehouse (4-1, 2.40 ERA)

- Akron leads the season series over Erie 8-7. The SeaWolves and RubberDucks meet 19 times in 2018.

- Erie catchers have combined to throw out 63 of 132 potential base stealers. Jake Rogers leads the league (50-for-89), throwing out potential base stealers 56.2% of the time. Rogers threw out his 48th of the season last Wednesday and set the Erie single-season record for runners caught stealing.

- The SeaWolves have held a lead in 98 of 136 games played this season.

- The SeaWolves are sixth in the league with a 4.02 team ERA. Akron is second in the league with a 3.58 ERA.

- The SeaWolves are second in the league with a .263 team batting average. Akron is ninth in the league with a .247 team batting average.

- Erie pitchers have struck out 1148 hitters which is second in the league behind Trenton.

- The SeaWolves are 32-43 against the Western Division and 30-31 against the Eastern Division.

- John Schreiber is second in the Eastern League with 17 saves.

- Josh Lester leads Erie with 19 home runs and 71 RBIs.

- Danny Woodrow leads the SeaWolves and is second in the league with a .314 batting average.

-The SeaWolves are 33-37 in games played away from UPMC Park this season, while only being 29-37 at home.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 31, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.