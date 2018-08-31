Sea Dogs Game Notes August 31st at Binghamton

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Dedgar Jimenez (9-7, 4.59)

Binghamton: RHP Harold Gonzalez (0-8, 7.85)

NEWS AND NOTES

ONE LAST SERIES: The Portland Sea Dogs open up their final series of the season, taking on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets affiliate) on Friday night at NYSEG Stadium...With last night's loss, the 'Dogs finished 32-37 at home this season and 7-11-3 in season series at Hadlock Field...Lefty Dedgar Jimenez seeks his third straight win, he is 7-1, 3.18 ERa in his last 10 games...Portland needs to win all four games to take the season series from the Ponies.

THEY WON IT LATE: New Hampshire scored two runs in the seventh inning off Harrison Cooney (0-1) to take the series finale, 4-2...Portland scored two runs int he fourth inning to tie the game at two...Luke Tendler went 2-for-4 with two runs scored...Chris Madera finished 2-for-3, RBI...Kyle Hart (ND) tossed six innings on eight hits, two runs, and six strikeouts...Josh DeGraaf (7-5) earned the win, working three scoreless frames on two hits and six strikeouts.

