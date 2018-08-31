Reading Wildness Opens Door for Pork Roll Win

A wild start that saw both teams' starters hit the showers early settled down after the first inning, and the Thunder Pork Roll pulled out a 3-2 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Friday night at ARM & HAMMER Park.

After retiring the game's first batter, Pork Roll (76-61) starter Nick Nelson issued a walk that led to a Damek Tomscha RBI-double and an RBI-single by Darick Hall. A groundout followed, but after Nelson walked Jan Hernandez, manager Jay Bell removed Nelson from the game after the right-hander had thrown 39 pitches. Jordan Foley entered in relief, inducing an inning-ending flyout. He proceeded to toss four innings of scoreless relief, receiving the win.

In the bottom of the first, Bruce Caldwell and Brandon Wagner drew walks from Reading (64-70) starter Blake Quinn. A Trey Amburgey single loaded the bases, setting up a sacrifice fly by Gosuke Katoh to bring the Pork Roll within one run. Jhalan Jackson worked a base on balls to reload the bases, and ensuing walks to Wendell Rijo and Jeff Hendrix forced home the tying and go-ahead runs, respectively. Like his counterpart Nelson, Quinn was removed from the game with just two out in the first inning, throwing 39 pitches.

Phillip Diehl and Matt Wivinis held the Fightin Phils scoreless over the final four and one-third innings, allowing a combined one hit and two walks. Reading put the tying run aboard in five of their final six innings at the plate, but failed to capitalize.

The Fightin Phils threats included the ninth inning, when Jose Pujols drew a leadoff walk from Wivinis, but after a flyout and a strikeout, was retired for the game's final as he attempted to steal second with pinch-hitter Deivi Grullon at the plate.

With a New Hampshire Fisher Cats loss, the win put the Thunder Pork Roll in a tie for first place in the Eastern Division.

