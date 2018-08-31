Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #137 - Rumble Ponies (63-73) vs. Sea Dogs (60-75) - 6:35 PM

August 31, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





"Every season has its peaks and valleys. What you have to try to do is eliminate the Grand Canyon." -Andy Van Slyke

BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(63-73), 5th Eastern Division, 12.0 GB

(New York Mets)

PORTLAND SEA DOGS

(60-75), 6th Eastern Division, 15.5 GB

(Boston Red Sox)

Friday - 6:35 PM

NYSEG Stadium- Binghamton, NY

RHP Harol Gonzalez (0-8, 7.85) vs. LHP Dedgar Jimenez (9-7, 4.59)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

LAST GAME RECAP: The Rumble Ponies were held to two hits in a 1-0 loss at Hartford on Thursday night. In their final road game of the season, Binghamton committed two errors on one play to allow the game's lone run to score in the eighth inning. Nabil Crismatt tossed his first 6.2 innings hitless, but was slapped with the loss.

BINGHAMTON STARTER: RHP Harol Gonzalez makes his ninth Eastern League start of the season and first against Portland. The Double-A rookie searches for his first win with Binghamton after losing his first eight starts. He allowed 11 hits over six innings on August 26 at New Hampshire, the second time allowing double digit hits with the Ponies.

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME: Binghamton finished their season-long nine-game road trip with a 3-6 mark. The Rumble Ponies finish their 2018 road slate 28-42

UN-NABIL TO HIT CRISMATT: Nabil Crismatt did not allow a hit through the first 6.2 innings in Thursday's loss. His 7.1 inning performance is the longest from a Rumble Ponies starter since Mickey Jannis' eight-inning complete game on August 22 at Hartford.

TGIF: Friday is one of three days in which Binghamton sports a winning record. The Ponies are 9-8 on Fridays, 11-9 on Sunday, and 11-10 on Thursday.

FIELDING FOLLIES: Binghamton has committed five errors in the last two games, tying a two-game high this season. Four time have the Rumble Ponies made five errors in a two-game span.

THE STRUGGLE IS REAL: In 22 appearances between Las Vegas (AAA), Binghamton (AA), and St. Lucie (High-A), Harol Gonzalez has just one win. He posted a 2.82 ERA in 13 appearances with St. Lucie despite the lone win. He's 0-9 with Binghamton and Las Vegas over nine tries.

THE FINAL COUNTDOWN: The Rumble Ponies host the Sea Dogs for a four-game series, the final set of the 2018 season.

SEA-ING PORTLAND: The Rumble Ponies own the regular season series against the Sea Dogs, 11 games to eight. The teams last meeting resulted in a four-game series split at NYSEG Stadium July 16-18.

THE FINAL FOUR: The four teams headed to the Eastern League Playoffs are New Hampshire, Trenton, Altoona, and Akron. The Thunder and Fisher Cats represent the Eastern Division, while the Curve and RubberDucks represent the Western Division. No seeds have been determined.

UP NEXT: The Rumble Ponies return home to host the Portland Sea Dogs in the final four games of the 2018 season. Friday's series-opener starts at 7:05 PM at NYSEG Stadium.

