Top Blue Jays Prospect Pearson to Travel to Trenton with Bisons
April 29, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Toronto Blue Jays have announced that they have reinstated top prospect RHP Nate Pearson from the injured list and optioned him to the club's alternate training site. Pearson will travel to Trenton, NJ with the Bisons.
MLB.com's 10th overall prospect in baseball, Pearson has not appeared in a game since throwing one inning in a spring training contest against the Pirates on March 1. He was placed on the injured list with a right abductor strain on April 1.
Pearson appeared in five games with the Blue Jays last season, going 1-0 with a 6.00 ERA in 18.0 innings of work. He made four starts and earned his first ever MLB win at Sahlen Field when he worked 1.2 shutout innings of shutout relief on September 25 against Baltimore.
Pearson made his Triple-A debut with the Bisons in 2019, going 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts to only 12 hits allowed in three starts.
