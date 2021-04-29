Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights May 4-9

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 2021 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp season presented by FIS gets underway with Opening Night on Tuesday, May 4, with a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides that runs through Sunday, May 9. The opening homestand features three fireworks shows and a Stone Garrett bobblehead giveaway while also marking the return of Jacksonville baseball to the Triple-A ranks for the first time since 1968.

Tuesday, May 4, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Opening Night & Fireworks presented by Firehouse Subs and Stouffers: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp take the field for the first time in 20 months, as they play the Norfolk Tides with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. Following the game, the Jumbo Shrimp will light up the sky with postgame fireworks. Opening Night and our postgame fireworks show are presented by Firehouse Subs and Stouffers.

Wednesday, May 5, 1:05 p.m. (Gates open at 12 p.m.)

VyStar Credit Union Charity Begins at Home: Join VyStar Credit Union as they partner with Vets 4 Vets to raise awareness and funds throughout the game through ticket sales and promotions. Fans who present their VyStar credit or debit card at the box office will receive buy-one-get-one tickets (valid for ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability).

Yuengling Business Person Special: Get a 16oz. Yuengling can (or small fountain soda), jumbo hot dog, chips, and a Field Reserved seat ticket for only $20, or a Dugout Reserved ticket for $23 - based on availability. *Note: fans cannot combine offers, available only at the Jumbo Shrimp Box Office.

Super-Secret Promotion: This promotion is so wild we can't talk about it here. There is no way we could pull it off at night without people getting injured, so we have to do it during the daylight hours.

Thursday, May 6, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Budweiser Thirsty Thursday: All Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (12-oz. draft) and $3 (24-oz. draft) Budweiser products on the left field berm canopy, Oasis concession stand, and the right field bleachers. Plus, join DJ Swagg and DJ MoneyGud from Power 106.1 at the Tiki Terrace each Thirsty Thursday.

National Nurses Day: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as we celebrate National Nurses Day the only way we know how...by playing childish games with walkers, bedpans, and Jell-O!

Media Sponsor: Cox

Friday, May 7, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Friday Night Lites: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and Miller and Coors Light for Friday Night Lites! Fans can enjoy $2 12-oz. Miller Lite from 6-7:30 p.m. and $1 off all other craft beers under the Brown Canopy.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by Ascension St. Vincent's: Be sure to stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by Ascension St. Vincent's as the Jumbo Shrimp light up the sky with a special fireworks celebration.

We've Been Flocked presented by Ascension St. Vincent's: Look for hundreds of these plastic pink flamingo animals around the left field flag poles. Fans will also be able to adopt one of these little guys and take them home to help raise funds to help Ascension St. Vincent's.

Red Shirt Friday: Fans are encouraged to wear red to support the military and those who do so save $1 per ticket at the box office or can donate that $1 to charity. The Jumbo Shrimp will wear their red "Bold City" jerseys at every Friday home game this season.

Media Sponsor: Renda (Gator/WEJZ)

Saturday, May 8, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Hands of Stone (Garrett) Bobble Giveaway presented by 121 Financial Credit Union & RJ Young: The Jumbo Shrimp are proud to offer an "out-of-this-ballpark" Stone Garrett Bobble-Catch presented by 121 Financial Credit Union and RJ Young. This Bobble-Catch recreates one of the greatest plays in Jumbo Shrimp history as the first 2,000 fans through the gates will get to take home a take on a one-time No.1 SportsCenter Top Play.

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by 121 Financial Credit Union & RJ Young: Be sure to stick around after the game for Saturday Night Fireworks presented by 121 Financial Credit Union & RJ Young.

Jaxpos Fauxback 80's Night Jersey Auction: The Jumbo Shrimp will throw it back to the days of Larry Walker and Randy Johnson as the Jacksonville Shrimpspos take the field in one-of-a-kind Expos-inspired fauxback jerseys. Fans can bid on jerseys on www.jaxshrimp.com.

Sunday, May 9, 3:05 p.m. (Gates open at 2 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday: Kids can feel like the pros after each Sunday game by running the bases. Plus, each Sunday will feature FREE face painting and balloon animals, presented by Baptist Health.

Youth Sports Day: The Jumbo Shrimp are proud to welcome youth sports groups from all over North Florida for a fun day of baseball and recognition! To get your team in on the action email Scott Kornberg at scott@jaxshrimp.com.

Mothers' Day at The Ballpark: What better way to show mom how much you love her than to take her out to the ballgame? The Jumbo Shrimp will special love to moms in attendance, as the first 250 moms through the gates will receive a pink rose.

Media Sponsor: Cox

Tickets are available at www.jaxshrimp.com, by calling (904) 358-2846 or by visiting the 121 Financial Ballpark box office. The Jumbo Shrimp's in-season box office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Tuesday through Saturday game days, the box office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the box office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

